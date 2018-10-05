



A renowned Sport Analyst, Tayo Balogun, on Friday urged Nigerians to respect and support Gernot Rohr’s choice of players for the Super Eagles.

The analyst told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on telephone that the list was reflective of the coach’s expression of what he needs to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Balogun, a former Vice-Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Council, told NAN that Rohr has shown that he knows the players he invited.

He said: “We must therefore keep faith with him by respecting his choice of players. What we can do is suggest players to him that he can slot into friendly matches.

“The qualifiers gives him little choice for experiments.”

The Sport Administrator, however, said that he would want the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation to draw up a list of players within and outside the local league for consideration.

He said: “These players should be given due consideration over a long process. This is with a view to constantly reinvigorate the Super Eagles with new discoveries.”

NAN reports that Rohr has invited Ahmed Musa and 23 other players for the upcoming 2019 AFCON qualifying fixture against Libya.

He called up Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong and Olaoluwa Aina. All three players missed the 3-0 win over Seychelles in September due to injury.

Nigeria will host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on October 13.

The return leg is scheduled for the 18,000 capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on October 16.

NAN reports that all invited players are expected in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on October 8.