Former WBC heavyweight champion Samuel Peter halted in first-round by heavyweight prospect Arslanbek Makhmudov in their bouts on Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Unbeaten heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (10-0, 10 KOs) scored a first-round TKO over 39-year-old Peter (38-9, 31 KOs) in a bout for the NABF title.

Makhmudov dropped Peter with a big right hand, then got the stop when pounded “The Nigerian Nightmare” for the finish. Samuel Peter couldn’t battle beyond the first round.

Heavyweight Simon Kean (18-1, 17 KOs) overwhelmed 43-year-old Liakhovich (27-8, 17 KOs) in round ten to claim the vacant WBC international silver title. Read the full story on Supersport.

Samuel Peter and Arslanbek Makhmudov’s fight came up the same night Anthony Joshua reclaimed his heavyweight boxing belts from Andy Ruiz Jr. after rematch at Diriyah Arena, in Diriyah, in Saudi Arabia.

See some Nigerians reactions to the fight;

@iamOkon said “While Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz to reclaim his belts yesterday, another Nigerian was well beaten as Arslanbek Makhmudov beat Samuel Peter to defend his NABF heavyweight title. FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT. Samuel Peter couldn’t battle past round 1. 🇳🇬”

@samuel_lee9 said “How can a man fight LION and win???? His name is Samuel not Samson 🏃”

@ituma2496 said “Samuel Peter stilling fighting? Man should retire and come home to join politics na. Him wan finally die inside the ring? There is always a time to fight and a time to quit fighting.”

@Ifeanyie50 said “Nigerians will mock their own anyday. In the days when Samuel was called the ‘Nigeria Nightmare’, he was ours but now, …….. wicked people.”

@Cristoekpoh said “Akpabio ended Samuel Peter’s career! They were always having mad fun in Uyo that year till Peters forgot he was a boxer, always partying and no training. klitschko retired him permanently in 2008!”

@OluwatobiFaneye said “Peter is old, he should quit. He fought the Klitscho brothers. He’s only in for the cash not the sport anymore.”

@Son_of_Gabriel said “Samuel Peter is still fighting professional boxing. Baba should retire ooo, heavy blows to the head at old age can lead to brain damage. Samuel Peter claims to be 39 years old, but we know baba is way older than that. He might be in his early 50’s.”

@SantosTHEBOSS said “I’ve seen a lot of takes and banter over Samuel Peter and his loss yesterday. Sitting behind your phone talking nonsense about an athlete who is still fit and brave enough to step into the ring to challenge for a title. In spite of his age. Slimy people, you guys. Slimy people.”

@QdPaper said “if Samuel Peter was representing British in boxing he would have bounced back just like Anthony Joshua. Samuel Peter represents Nigeria and Nigerians don’t like associating themselves with losers. If Samuel Peter had bounce back Nigerians from Nowhere will be proud of him.”

@ManlikeCollo said “Samuel Peter will end up having PTSD. Come back and enjoy your beautiful hometown, it’s not by force. We still love you.”

@saukeys said “Samuel Peter also fought yesterday, we all pretended we don’t know cos he lost . AJ was celebrated cos he came back strong. Moral of the story.. Just Win, Nobody care how u do it ✌️”

@iam_Tublak said “If only the country assists these athletes after retirement Samuel Peter probably would have hanged his gloves. hunger fear has to be his only reason he’s still active in boxing. sad ☹”

@Esteembehemoth said “An angry mobster that disguises as a professional Boxer from Russia withdrew 2 decades from Samuel Peter’s lifespan last night 😭😭😭😭😭I’m having seizures rn 🤧🤧🤧”