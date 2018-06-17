A cross section of Nigerians and Africans in Europe on Sunday asked to Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles coach, to change the pattern of play of the team and substitute weak players.

Their concern stemmed from the 0-2 defeat of Nigeria by Croatia on Saturday at the ongoing World Cup tournament in Russia.

They told the Europe Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the “short passes” pattern of play and lack of coordination by the players led to their defeat.

Erasmus Omorodion, a football analyst in London told NAN in a telephone interview that the pattern of play was “very sluggish”.

Omorodioan said: “As a coach you have to understand the pattern of play your opponent.

“The Croatians are very physical, although they had a slow start but picked up later.

“I expected the Super Eagles to have matched them action for action.”

Similarly, Sam Daudu of the Nigerian In Diaspora Organisation, Europe, who resides in France, urged the players to practice “on target long shots”.

According to him, coordinated long shot pattern of play provides scoring opportunities and also distabilises opponents.

He said: “You will recall that our golden team of 1994 comprising the likes of Daniel Omokachi, Sunday Oliseh, J.J Okocha, Rashidi Yekini and others had this unique pattern of play.”

In the same vein, Margret Etefia, a former amateur female footballer in Italy, condemned the non-substitution of some players.

Etefia said: “Why keep certain players in the field when you know they are not performing.

“Mikel Obi should have been replaced a long time, why wait till the 88th minute to replace him.

“He did not motivate the team at all.

“Victor Moses was the only visible player but because the entire coordination was poor he couldn’t make a head way.”

Meanwhile, a cross section of Africans in Switzerland, who converged in a fan base to watch the match, expressed the hope that the Super Eagles would launch a strong comeback in subsequent matches.

Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco are the African nations playing at the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup.