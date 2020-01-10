Dutch-born Nigerian youngster Joshua Zirkzee says his aim is to be Bayen Munich number one striker in the nearest future, amid transfer rumors.
The Dutch U-20 youngster has scored twice in two senior appearances for the Bavarians this season and has been mostly used as a back up for Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.
Speaking on the rumors linking him with a move to hosts Premier league team, Zirkzee said he has his mind made up on succeeding Lewandowski at the Club.
“After I first trained with Bayern, I knew that’s who I wanted to join. I told myself, let me do three sessions – then I’ll decide if I’m good enough.
“They told me I have the quality, but also that they wanted to work on my conditioning, among other things. “They’ve been true to their word. I want to become the main striker at Bayern – that’s always been my objective.” He said.
Born to a Nigerian father and Dutch mother, but Zirkzee is yet to make any appearance for the Oranje, which means he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.