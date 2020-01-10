<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dutch-born Nigerian youngster Joshua Zirkzee says his aim is to be Bayen Munich number one striker in the nearest future, amid transfer rumors.

The Dutch U-20 youngster has scored twice in two senior appearances for the Bavarians this season and has been mostly used as a back up for Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

Speaking on the rumors linking him with a move to hosts Premier league team, Zirkzee said he has his mind made up on succeeding Lewandowski at the Club.





“After I first trained with Bayern, I knew that’s who I wanted to join. I told myself, let me do three sessions – then I’ll decide if I’m good enough.

“They told me I have the quality, but also that they wanted to work on my conditioning, among other things. “They’ve been true to their word. I want to become the main striker at Bayern – that’s always been my objective.” He said.

Born to a Nigerian father and Dutch mother, but Zirkzee is yet to make any appearance for the Oranje, which means he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.