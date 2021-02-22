



Shola Shoretire has expressed his excitement after making his senior debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Shoretire, who celebrated his 17th birthday earlier this month, came on in the final few minutes against the Magpies, when he replaced Marcus Rashford.





At 17 years and 19 days, Shoretire is the second-youngest player to represent the Reds in the Premier League, with only Angel Gomes

Commenting on his debut, the youngster wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Dreams really do come true.”

The diminutive midfielder impressed with the few touches he had after coming on against the Magpies – a club he previously represented at a young age.

He was included among United’s substitutes during Thursday’s 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League, and becomes the second player this week to make his first-team debut, following Amad’s introduction in Italy.