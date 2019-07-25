Nigerian youngster Folarin Balogun scored six minutes hat-trick for Arsenal against Barnet in the 3-2 victory away from home at the Hive in a pre-season friendly.
The 18-year-old was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has played for England at youth level is highly regarded by Premier League joint-highest goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Balogun was in fine form, netting from the penalty spot, quickly nabbing a second off a loose ball and then smashing it into the roof of the net from 20 yards for his third.
The Gunners could have added a fourth in their 3-2 win away from home, but another Nigerian descent Miguel Azeez saw a chip hit the post.
Arsenal Academy coach Steve Bould also features other Nigerian players of Mazeed Ogungbo, Ryan Alebiosu, Joseph Olowu, Tolaji Bola in the encounter.