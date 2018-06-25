NFF’s Head of Women Football, Ruth David, in company with captain of the U20 Women National Team (Falconets), Oluwakemi Famuditi and Referee Olufunmilayo Alaba will arrive in Russia on Tuesday for a new educational programme of the world football–governing body, FIFA taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Moscow.

With the theme Captains of Today, Leaders of Tomorrow, the programme aims to bring together the 16 captains of the teams qualified to participate in the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals taking place in France in 6-24 August.

The objective of the two –day event is to equip the young ladies with additional skills to support them in their challenging roles as leaders on the pitch, and to educate them of what possibilities lie ahead beyond their on-field careers.

FIFA requested for a promising referee from each of its confederations, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) nominated Nigerian referee Olufunmilayo Alaba for the programme.

David’s role will be to serve as mentor to the Falconets’ captain at the programme and thereafter.

All participants will have the opportunity of watching the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E match between Brazil and Serbia at the Spartak Moscow Stadium on Wednesday night.