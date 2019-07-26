<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two Nigerian of Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo on target as Rangers beat FC Progres Niederkorn 2-0 in the Europa League second qualifying round at Ibrox Stadium.

The 23-year-old former Charlton Athletic attacking midfielder curled in the opener as Steven Gerrard side asserted themselves before on-loan Liverpool winger’s who shifted the ball onto his right before curling it past Flauss and into the bottom corner in the 54 minutes of the encounter.

The only disappointment for Rangers was the lack of further goals, James Tavernier missing a penalty and Ojo and Ryan Jack having efforts disallowed.

Up next, Rangers will face Derby County in a friendly on Sunday before they travel to Luxembourg for the return leg of the Europa League second qualifying round.

Should they complete the job next week, Rangers face Denmark’s Midtjylland.