45 year-old Nigerian table tennis legend Olufunke Oshonaike has officially qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics becoming the first ever African female athlete to do so on seven occasions in Table tennis or in any other sport.

Oshonaike started her Olympics career at the Atlanta 1996 and since then she has been representing Nigeria at the flagship event.

The 44-year old has disclosed earlier that her performance is used to motivate and inspire the younger generation.

“I enjoyed every day I spent at the Games Village, it was an experience I will always cherish because it shows how the world should look like, everybody is the same.





We share things and we unite in the Village. I look at that experience at what the world should look like. I am hoping that the power of sport will help to heal the wounds of the world.

”For me, I will be quitting but I want to use this my last experience to inspire and motivate young girls that you can achieve whatever you desire in life. You are the only one that can limit yourself in life,” Oshonaike said.

Oshonaike was 21 when she played her first match for Nigeria at the Olympics in 1996 in the doubles, partnering Bose Kaffo against Russia.