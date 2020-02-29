<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Horoya AC of Guinea Nigerian striker Bolaji Sakin has stated that he will reveal his little knowledge of Enyimba to his Guinean teammates ahead of this Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup quarter final first leg between both side at the Enyimba stadium on Sunday.

Sakin speaking with newsmen said he is aware that Enyimba is a much changed team compared to what they were when he was in Nigeria but that he still knows most of the players in the Enyimba team as players he has played against while in Nigeria and believes this will come in handy for his side when they play against the People’s Elephant.





“What I know about Enyimba is just little, I know they have changed a lot of their players that I don’t really know since I left Nigeria. Some were not in Enyimba but I know most of them so I know what information I will give to my coach so that we work on that.

He is also an expert in continental football and knows what to do to get the right information.”