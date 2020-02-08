<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Belgian-born Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers scored twice for Heracles Almelo who end their three games winless in the 2-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Friday in Eredivisie encounter.

Dessers opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when he converted from the penalty spot before he secured the maximum point for the home side in the 70th minute.





Heracles now occupy 8th position on 29 points in the 18-team league table, while Super Eagles hopeful has now scored 14 goals in 22 league appearances this season.

Also, he is now the top marksman in the Eredivisie top scorers chart.