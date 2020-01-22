<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian striker Bright Edomwonyi scored two goals for Austrian Bundesliga top flight club Austria Wien, in their 5-1 win against Slovakian side FC Petrzalka in a friendly game on Wednesday.

Edomwonyi opened scoring for Austria Wien in the fourth minute and got the third goal on 35 minutes.





He has scored just one goal and had madr three assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for Austria Wien this season.

Austria Wien are currently seventh on 21 points in the 12-team Austrian Bundesliga league table.

They will resume the second half of the league campaign on February 15.