



Nigerian striker Tosin Aiyegun produced an outstanding performance to lead his side FC Zürich to a victory over St Gallen on Thursday.

The 21-year-old scored twice to lead his side to a 4-0 victory league leaders win against table-topping St Gallen at the Kybunpark.

Vincent Rofli’s own goal put FC Zurich ahead with a minute after the half-hour mark, but Aiyegun doubled the advantage in the second half with a superb finish in the 64th minute.





Benjamin Kololli killed any hope of a comeback from the hosts when he added the third goal with six minutes left to play in the entertaining game.

However, there was still time left for Aiyegun to complete his brace and he did that with the last kick of the game.

Aiyegun who joined Swiss club FC Zürich on a contract back in September 2019, has now bagged five goals in 13 appearances for the club this season.

He has a contract with the club until summer 2023.