Nigerian descent Rinsola Babajide has reacted after being named Liverpool FC Women’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month for January.

The 21-year-old Reds forward who can represent Nigeria as well as England due to her dual citizenship, started all the three matches played by Liverpool last month, the Super League victory at Bristol City and the FA Cup win against Blackburn Rovers.

Babajide found back scoring four goals all of which came against Blackburn Rovers Ladies in an 8-1 win which took her tally to seven in all competitions.

Delighted to be named January’s @stanchart player of the month. Thank you to everyone that voted for me, it’s an honour ❤️🙏🏾 #WeAreLiverpool

Former Crystal Palace, Millwall Lionesses, and Watford winger delighted to be named January’s player of the month when she reacts on her Twitter handle.

Babajide hopes to continue her goalscoring form when Liverpool Ladies face city arch-rival Everton in the Women’s Premier League on Sunday.

