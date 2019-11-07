<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons midfielder Halimatu Ayinde has signed a three years contract extension with her Swedish club, Eskilstuna United, keeping her at the club until 2022.

The 24-year old joined the Swedish topflight side from Asarum in 2018 on a one year deal with an option to extend.

However, the Nigeria international played a huge role in Magnus Karlsson’s team finishing fourth in the Damallsvenskan League playing 19 times and bagging one assist.

After 22 rounds of matches, Eskilstuna United garnered 38 points in the Female Swedish Topflight.

Ayinde was also part of the Super Falcons squad that lost to Germany 3-0 in the last 16 round of the Women’s World Cup in c.

“I am really happy to be part of the Eskilstuna United family.

“And I’m very grateful to be able to extend my time at the club by 3 years. Hopefully, we as a family can achieve bigger things next year,” Ayinde told the club’s official website.