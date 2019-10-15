<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian descent Ike Opara has nominated for Major League Soccer (MLS) Defender of the Year after he first scooped the prestigious award in 2017.

The 30-year-old center-back feature 30 times for Minnesota United and score three-goals and helped the Loons earn their first playoff berth and the third-best defensive record in the Western Conference including six clean sheets in the second half of the season.

Opara will battle Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angelis FC) and Eddie Segura, (LAFC) for the top honour.

The North Carolina-born who has previously played for San Jose Earthquakes and Kansas City will prepare with his Minnesota United take on LA Galaxy on Monday in the MLS playoffs.

However, former Arsenal star Vito Mannone nominees for the goalkeeper after he recorded 15 wins, 11 shutouts and 129 saves in Minnesota’s best campaign since it joined MLS.