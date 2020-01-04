<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian forward Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva has been named the 2019 Belarusian Women’s Premier League Player of the Year.

The 29-year-old scored 44 goals in 26 appearances for her club, including 10 in seven UEFA Women’s Champions League.

They bowed out to Asisat Oshoala’s Barcelona Ladies in the Round of 16.

Oghiabekhva guided Minsk to a domestic treble in 2019 and qualification for Women’s Champions League as the country’s sole representative next year.

The Nigerian striker netted five braces and two hat-tricks and a record seven goals in a match during the just-concluded league season.

Oghiabekva also penned a contract extension with Minsk which will see her remain at the club until September 2020.