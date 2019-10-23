<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian descent Ike Opara named 2019 Major League Soccer (MLS) Defender of the Year for the second time in three years.

The 30-year-old defender featured 30 times for Minnesota United and score three-goals and helped the Loons earn their first playoff berth and the third-best defensive record in the Western Conference including six clean sheets in the second half of the season.

Opara who also won the award in 2017 with Sporting Kansas City, beat LAFC’s Walker Zimmerman and Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson comfortably to become the fourth player in league history to win the honor multiple times (Robin Fraser, Carlos Bocanegra, Chad Marshall)

Nigerian-American was massively voted for to scoop this award, which was decided by votes from MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players as he got 32.64% of the total votes cast.

Opara who has previously played for San Jose Earthquakes and Kansas City will prepare with his Minnesota United take on LA Galaxy on Monday in the MLS playoffs.