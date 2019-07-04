<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian star Sadiq Umar has joined Serbian Super Liga side Partizan Belgrade on his sixth loan spell from Serie A club AS Roma ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old striker 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist joined Giallorossi in 2015 but has found regular playing time hard to come by at the Stadio Olimpico.

Sadiq endured a torrid time with Glasgow Rangers last season, as he struggled to get into the line up of Steven Gerrard side before he cut short the loan spent the second half of the 2018-19 season at Serie B club Perugia where he scored three goals in 18 matches.

The Kaduna-born loan deal was reported to be in a sum fee of €100,000 euros, with the eight-time league champions Belgrade holding an option to buy for €1.6 million euros.

He has spent most of his Roma’s career out on loan and had brief spells at Bologna, Torino, NAC Breda and Perugia.

Partizan Belgrade will face Beltinci FC, Olimpija, Bordeaux and Paks in pre-season games before their opening game in the Super Liga against Indija on July 19.