Nigerian La Liga star Samuel Chukwueze is in line for a new contract at Villarreal, according to report.

Barca says, Chukwueze could become the latest player to sign a contract extension at the La Ceramica Stadium, following Pau Torres’ renewal at the club.

The Nigerian star was sensational last season in the La Liga, he was one of the young talents and Villarreal aims to increase his release clause of 60 million in a bid to fend off interest from the young attacker from other rival clubs.

Villarreal has met with the forward’s representatives over a contract renewal and improved deal for the Nigerian starlet.