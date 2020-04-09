<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s FIFA badged referee, Anietie Ferdinand Udoh, has undergone successful surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Udoh who is one of the best referees in Nigeria has been with the career threatened injury for sometimes revealed the surgery was carried out on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old experienced referee was very excited about the outcome and gave all glory to God and everyone who stood by him.





“My career was on the line, would the surgery be successful, what if I spent all and it fails? But God never fails. Slowly, I slept off and in about one hour thirty minutes time, I woke up and the first person I saw was professor Nicolli Mafulli staring at me before I could utter a word, he said u have strong bones and it was easy for us to carry out the surgery successfully” He said.

The Akwa Ibom State indigene, his FIFA badge in March 2013 who made his debut in 2011 is now expected to start his recuperation immediately.