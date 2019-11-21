<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

US-born Nigerian goalkeeper Philip Ejimadu reacted after winning United Soccer League (USL) Save of the Year Award.

The Los Angeles FC highly-rated shot-stopper who played on loan at FC Tucson beat seven other nominees of Ryan Coulter’s Madison FC, Pablo Jara, South Georgia Tormenta FC, Dallas’ Jaye, Greenville Triumph SC, Kyle Zobeck, North Texas SC and Akira Fitzgerald of Richmond Kickers to the award which was decided by votes from fans.

Ejimadu gains 52% of the total vote of 3332 against finalist Coulter of forwarding Madison FC’s 42% of the votes but the Nigerian star had earlier made history as the first goalkeeper to win the first-ever Save of the Month Award in USL in April with his acrobatic save against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

The elated Ejimadu told newsmen he is delighted to win the award which will motivate him more.

“I am delighted to win this award,” he declared.

“It was not easy winning it, it was a close call, but I am happy I won at the end.

“I thank all the fans who voted for me. This will motivate me to do more and get better.”

Ejimadu born to Nigerian father and Brazilian mother in Minnesota, USA, played for Nacional Atletico Clube in Sao Paolo, Brazil, before he joined Los Angeles FC but he loans out to FC Tucson he has outstanding for FC Tucson, where he played on loan this season.

He won three caps for the USA U23 national team in 2018.