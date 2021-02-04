



Manchester United have agreed a lucrative first professional contract with 17-year old Nigerian prospect Shola Shoretire, amid strong interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus, Daily Mail reports.

Shoretire who is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe for his age, will sign his deal this week, which is understood to underline just how much he is valued by the Red Devils.

Though he only turned 17 on Tuesday, Shoretire has been playing for United’s U23s, has trained with the first ream and is widely tipped by the club’s coaches to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this season despite the competition for places in his position.





Shoretire made his UEFA Youth League debut as a 14-year-old, the youngest ever for United, and has starred in the FA Youth Cup prompting interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

However, after speaking to peers such as Michael Owen, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Shoretire has been convinced to build his career at United.

Born in Nigeria, he was raised in Newcastle, and cites former Barcelona striker Ronaldinho as his idol. He plays off the left wing but is comfortable on the right or behind the striker.

Quick with good balance and an eye for goal, Shoretire has always played above his age level at United and now hopes to follow Greenwood and Rashford to the next level.