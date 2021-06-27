Colin Omogbehin has been elevated to assistant coach position at Fulham to Stuart Gray.

This appointment will remain until the club is able to appoint a new manager.

The Nigerian was a coach of Fulham U23s before he was appointed as assistant coach of the main team, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.





He has worked as coach at Crystal Palace and helped in the development of players like Wilfred Saha, Victor Moses and John Bostock.

He played for Luton Town and Fulham, but had to quit at the age 24 due to persistent knee injury.