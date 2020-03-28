<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian midfielder Obiora Nwankwo took to his social media to shared picture of himself working alone in isolation.

This is coming as a result of current Coronavirus outbreak which is affecting the World at the moment.

The former Inter Milan anchorman who has experience a rough time with injury was working in his private gym and posted via his Instagram story on Friday.

The defensive midfielder however urged his followers to stay safe and maintain social distance with a anyone.

“Stay Home”. He wrote on his Instagram page.





Nwankwo is enjoy his career again with Boavista in the Portuguese top division, before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Dream Team Eagles star has scored three goals in 30 games for the Club in this current campaign.

The 28 year old who was capped eight time by the Super Eagles has also enjoyed relatively success in his career, he was part of the 2013 African Cup of Nations winning team, he also won Supercoppa Italian and FIFA Club World Cup in 2010 with Inter Milan.