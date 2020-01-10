<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is delighted to join La Liga side Getafe from English Championship side Stoke City.

The Super Eagles star joined the La liga outfit on loan untill the end of the season after fallen out of favor with new Stoke City manager.

His deal to Getafe was however delay due to Visa issue , but everything was sorted and he was able to complete the move on Wednesday.





The midfielder then took to his social handled to thanks his supporters and added that he’s happy to start a new chapter in his career.

“New chapter! So happy to start my New Year with a great team Getafe,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

“Also want to use this opportunity to appreciate my fans for their effort and support.”

Meanwhile Getafe holds the right to sign the 24-year-old midfielder permanent next summer and the player could make his debut for Getafe when they take on Badalona in a Cup tie on Saturday.