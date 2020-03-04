<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bright Osayi-Samuel has been nominated for Queen Park Rangers’ February player of the month award. The 22-year-old winger has been in scintillating form for the club in February.

QPR announced the nominees for the award on their Twitter account on Tuesday. Osayi-Samuel will face stiff competition from Dominic Ball, Yohan Barbet and Marc Pugh for the gong.

He played a pivotal role as the club went five matches without losing in February, scoring one goal and providing an assist.





The 22-year-old is eligible to play for Nigeria as he was born in Benin before his family moved to Spain, and later emigrated to England when he was ten years old.

The winner will be decided by the Hoops supporters before the club’s next league match. He recently extended his contract with the club two weeks ago.

It remains to be seen if he will be considered for a call up by Gernot Rohr.