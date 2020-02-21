<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis was voted Man of The Match following his impressive performance for Club Brugge in their 1-1 home draw against Manchester United, in the Europa League first-leg round of 32 clash on Thursday.

Dennis who gave Brugge the lead in the 15th minute was awarded best player of the game by Sky Sports.

He latched onto a long ball from former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet and lifted his shot over the scampering Sergio Romero in goal for United.





The goal was Dennis’ third in UEFA competitions after netting two goals in the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid during the Champions League group stage.

It was the first goal United had conceded in 408 minutes following four clean sheets.

Dennis was proving a real nuisance to the United defence as just shy of the half-hour mark, he shrugged off the returning Diogo Dalot down the Brugge left before finding the legs of Romero at his near post.

He went close again as he was too quick and powerful for Luke Shaw down the left, but again the acute angle got the better of him as his shot was kept out by Romero.