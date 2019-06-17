<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Samuel Adegbenro forward on target to inspire Rosenborg to beat Valerenga 3-0 at the Lerkendal Stadion to continue their resurgence after a poor start to the season.

The 23-year-old former Kwara United winger opens the floodgate in the 14 minutes for Norway’s most successful club before Yann-Erik De Lanlay and Alexander Soderlund in the second half of the encounter Adegbenro scored his first goal this season was dogged by a long-term injury, which limited his appearances to just seven games during which he scored three goals has made five appearances in the league.

Compatriot Chidera Ejuke played the entire game for the losing side.

Rosenborg are now ninth on the table with 15 points from 11 matches, 10 points adrift of leaders Molde.