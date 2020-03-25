<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers revealed he’s trying to stay fit while all football-related activities have been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak.

The 25-year-old who is enjoying his breakout season explained he is doing some personal training to maintain his fitness ahead of the resumption date.

The Dutch Eredivisie is expected to resume April 6, but it is unlikely that the authority will allow football to continue with the current crisis still very much present.

Dessers who is gutted over the current lack of football said he’s training hard at home, in order to keep fit when football finally returns.





“The hardest thing I think is that there is no end date: it can last a month, but also longer. Of course, I miss football, the training. But I drove this week to the Veluwe to run.” he said.

“I quickly bought my own gym. No, no weights and dumbbells. A skipping rope, an abdominal muscle roller, and elastic bands. Simple things that you can do strength training with your own body weight,” he added.

Dessers has scored 15 goals for Heracles this season and was included in Gernot Rohr’s 24 man squad for 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The forward has also been linked with a move to Italian side AC Milan following his excellent run of form this season.