Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke has been named in Dutch Eredivisie (Premier Division) team of the month for September, following his impressive display for SC Heerenveen.

The 21-year-old summer acquisition from Norway began the month on a sour note away to Ajax which saw his team lose 4-1 before he rescued a point in their 1-1 draw at home to Utrecht.

Ejuke ended the month in fantastic fashion as he became just the second SC Heerenveen player ever to score twice within the first 13 minutes of a match as they humbled VVV Venlo 3-0 to finish the month on a high.

The young striker has scored four goals in eight league appearances for Heerenveen this season saw his performance as he was named the young player of the month and also making the team of the month in the Eredivisie with his total haul of 63 dibbles, the most in the division this campaign.

Heerenveen will host PEC Zwolle in their next league match at home on Saturday.