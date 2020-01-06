<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chisom Egbuchulam has joined Chinese League One club Meizhou Hakka from South Korea’s Suwon FC.

The Nigerian striker only spent one season with the South Korean outfit and made impactful showings, scoring 18 goals in the K League 2.

Last month, Egbuchulam was honoured with Suwon’s Player of the Year award, following his outstanding displays.

However, the forward will now continue his exploits in the Chinese second division after teaming up with the Huitang Stadium outfit.

Before leaving for Europe, the 27-year-old striker starred for Enugu Rangers in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

In 2017, he joined Swedish side BK Hacken on loan before sealing a permanent move to another rival club Falkenberg.

Egbuchulam will be expected to play a key role for Meizhou Hakka in their quest to secure promotion to the Super League at the end of the season.