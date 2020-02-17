<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke was on target for his club SC Heerenveen in Sunday’s Dutch Eredievise game.

Chidera Ejuke scored his 12th goal of the season for SC Heerenveen, but it was not enough as his club lost 4-2 loss at Vitesse.

Bryan Linssen gave the Vitesse the lead inside opening 10 minutes, before Tim Matavz 2 – 0 six minutes later.





Rodney Kongolo reduced the deficit for Hereeveen, Ejuke hit the equalizer in the 34th minute.

However further goals from Bryan Linssen and Oussama Tanna handed all the points to Vitesse.

Meanwhile, Ejuke has now hit eigh goal in the league; he has also scored four goals in the cup competition.

Heerenveen are 10th on the table with 29 points from 23 matches.