Two Nigerian players died on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Uyo, when Nigerians were celebrating their 59th Independence anniversary.

The players, Saturday Glory and Aniebet Ekong, were returning to base after Tuesday’s training when they were hit by a car along the New Stadium Road, according to an eyewitness.

While Saturday and Ekong died on the spot, another player involved, Monica Anthony, is in a critical condition and still receiving treatment at the hospital in the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Oladipupo Seriki’s ladies are bidding to gain promotion to the Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWPL) next season at the Women Pro-League promotion playoff billed to commence on Friday.

They were scheduled to battle with Pelican Stars, Moje Queens FC and Olori Babes for the two tickets at the Confluence Stadium before Tuesday’s devastating news.​

Reacting to the unfortunate development, Aisha Falode, the chairperson of the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) sympathised with the management and officials of the club over their players’ death.

“It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the death of two young players of Pro-League side Police Machine FC,” Falode said in an NWFL official statement.

“We are all devastated at this tragic passing of Glory Saturday and Aniebet Ekong. The thoughts of everyone at the NWFL are with the families of the deceased, their friends, teammates, the management and everyone connected to the club at this difficult period.”