Italian-Nigerian player, King Paul Akpan Udoh, has become the first professional footballer to be diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.

The 22-year-old forward who currently plays for Italian Serie C side Pianese was diagnosed with the disease on February 27 and has been quarantined.

King Paul started his career with Reggiana before moving to Juventus in 2011 where he was loaned back for a year but after progressing through the youth ranks of Old Lady he secured a loan move to Virtus Lanciano, a Serie B side in 2016 with an option to buy at the end of the season.





Failing to impress, he was returned to Juventus, and then loaned to Lega Pro side Pontedera, Fernana, Fano and Viareggio before joining Pianese on July 14, 2019.

Coronavirus has spread from China to countries in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Africa.

Italy is the country in Europe with the highest number of reported cases. Some Italian Serie A matches were postponed last weekend as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the Lagos state government and the federal ministry of health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria.