



Premier League club Southampton have announced that young Nigerian defender Oludare Olufunwa has signed a new two-year contract.

Southampton made the announcement of Olufunwa new signing on their official website on Tuesday.

“Southampton Football Club is pleased to announce that promising young defender Oludare Olufunwa has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at St Mary’s until June 2022,” Southampton said.

“The 18-year-old has risen through the ranks of Southampton’s Academy, earning a promotion to the Under-23s squad in 2019 after a string of impressive performances.





“Featuring ten times last term, before the season was unfortunately cut short, Olunfunwa grew to become an integral part of Dave Horseman’s side, and has since been involved in first-team training, under the watchful eye of manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.”

On the youngster’s progress, Horseman commented: “He had a frustrating start to the season being injured. But he is an athletic defender who has shown an ability to deal with 1v1 situations as well as being comfortable on the ball.

“He has demonstrated good leadership abilities on and off the field and we are delighted he has extended his stay at the club.”