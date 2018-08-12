Nigerian-born defender Tobi Omole has signed a new deal with Arsenal.

This was confirmed in a statement on Arsenal’s official website on Saturday.

The Premier League side revealed that the highly-rated defender has penned his first professional contract with the London club.

He becomes the fifth Nigerian youngster to agree a new deal with the Gunners in the last six weeks, following in the footsteps of Alex Iwobi, Tolaji Bola, Ryan Alebiousu and Bukayo Saka.

The 18-year-old joined Arsenal in 2016 after he was spotted playing for Thamesmead Town.

He was a box-to-box midfielder when he initially joined Arsenal before he was converted to a central defender by the youth team coaches and is also comfortable playing as a left back.