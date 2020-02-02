<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





German-born Nigerian defender Kingsley Ehizibue scored his first ever goal for FC Cologne in their 4-0 home win against Freiburg, in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Ehizibue scored in the 91st minute, to put Cologne 3-0 ahead, in his 18th Bundesliga game for Koln.

Sebastiaan Bornauw opened scoring in the 29th minute before Jhon Cordoba on 55 minutes while Ismail Jakobs added the fourth on 92 minutes.

The win took Cologne to 14th on 23 points in the 18-team league table.





Ehizibue was born in Germany to Nigerian parents, but moved to the Netherlands at two years of age, growing up in Zwolle and started playing football at local amateur outfit CSV’28.

He made his professional debut for PEC Zwolle on 29 October 2014 against HHC Hardenberg in a Dutch Cup game and made his Eredivisie debut on 13 December 2014 against Willem II.

On 31 May 2019, he left Zwolle for FC Cologne where he signed a four-year contract until 2023.