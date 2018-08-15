Nigerian international Ola Aina has joined Italian club Torino on loan – shortly after signing a new contract with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Hull City, where he featured in 44 games.

However, Aina must wait to add to his three matches for Chelsea after new manager Maurizio Sarri gave the green light for him to spend more time away from Stamford Bridge.

Aina, an England youth international, has played five games for the Super Eagles, but failed to make the final 23-man World Cup squad.