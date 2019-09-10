<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Division two football club in Kano FA league, Super Stars club, has signed a new player, Ibrahim Salisu Iriyos, for the sum of $14 (N5, 000).

According to BBC Pidgin, the transfer is the most expensive one in the town.

Iriyos used to play for Aston Villa Gano, before his transfer to Super Stars.

It was reported that Iriyos, a striker was known for scoring goals and showed interest in playing for Super Stars, a club, he used to train with, whenever Aston Villa Gano was on break.

His training with the club had made the management of Super Stars to take note of his striking prowess, stirring their interest.

Aston Villa Gano is a football club in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area for Kano State. The same town where the Super Stars club is located.