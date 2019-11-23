<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq scored a first career hat-trick as Partizan Belgrade 6-2 big win over Javor Ivanjica in their Serbian Super Liga encounter at Partizan Stadium.

The 22-year-old Roma on loan star equalized for Savo Milošević men seven minutes later after Nicola Petkovic opened the scoring for the visitors in the second minute before Bojan Ostojic double the home side lead seven minutes later.

Sadiq got his second of the game in the 37th minute, while Nemanja Miletic make it 4-1 five minutes before half time but former Olympic Eagles striker completes his first career hat-trick in the 59 minutes of the clash after Alija Krnic pulled one back Javor Ivanjica

However, Filip Stevanovic ensured the big victory for Partizan Belgrade 12 minutes from time to remain second in the log table five points behind leaders FK Crvena Zvezda.

Sadiq is now the joint top scorer in the Serbian top-flight along with Javor’s Nikola Petkovic and needs only two more assists to become the first Nigerian player based in Europe to reach double figures for goals and assists in the league this season.

He has contributed to 22 goals (13 goals, 9 assists) from 24 games in all competitions so far this season.