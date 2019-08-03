<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali ready to dumped Arsenal for Spanish Segunda B side, SD Huesca, on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old came into limelight after leading the Golden Eaglets, to win the cadet World Cup in 2015 in Chile and winning the Golden Ball Award as the best player of the competition.

According to a report in Spanish online news outlet, AS.com claims that Nwakali will be allowed to join Huesca without a transfer fee, but Arsenal will include a sell-on clause in the deal that is in the deal taking the Nigerian to the Azulgranas.

The Owerri-born move to Emirate Stadium in 2016 for three million euros from Diamond Academy but he s never played an official game for Gunners after spent time on loan at MVV Maastricht, VVV Venlo and Porto B, but didn’t do enough to be handed a first-team chance with the North London outfit.

SD Huesca finished nineteenth and were relegated from La Liga at the end of the season.