Former Tanzania National team coach, Emmanuel Amunike, has debunked stories that he is parting ways with Egyptian club EL Makassa after just two games in charge.

Speaking, Amunike said the club has a big project and they are proposing for him to be the project supervisor.

The 49-year-old was named Makassa’s boss on 1 February, taking over on a six-month contract following the sacking of Ahmed “Mido” Hossam.

Amunike, who led Tanzania at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, took charge of Makassa for only two matches, with his side playing out two draws with Smouha and El-Entag El-Harby.





The former Nigeria striker is an idol figure in Egypt after hitting stardom with Zamalek in the early years of his career.

In his words, “Nobody sacked anybody, Makassa is a big club in EGYPT and they are working on a massive project”, He said.

“I think they want me to head the project, it is a project that will cut across Africa but they are starting in Tanzania.

“My name and Abedi Pele was mentioned to this role but I think they want me maybe because I played here in Egypt.

Amunike also played for Portugal’s Sporting, Spanish giants Barcelona and Albacete before ending his career at Jordanian club Al-Wehdat in 2004.