First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwumi, has stated that neither the Football Federation nor the Super Eagles will look down on the team’s next AFCON 2021 qualifying opponents Sierra Leone next month in Asaba.

Akinwumi speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said football has changed a lot in Africa and that a number of Africa teams can’t be underrated like most Nigerians will always want to do. He added that the team will have to work hard to ensure the objective of qualification is achieved.





“Football in Africa has come of age and the teams in Africa are all strong so we need to be very weary of this our penchant for looking down on teams. I don’t think it’s a straightforward ball like people will always think it is. I think we need to work, we need to prepare very hard.”