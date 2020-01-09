<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Forrmer U-23 Eagles winger Olabinran Blessing Muyiwa link up with Ukranian club Dynamo Kiev after leaving Russian outfit Tambov.

Tambov confirmed Olabiran’s release via their official website, while his new club announced his capture via their official platform.

Olabinran, who was born in Ivory Coast to Nigerian parents, moved to Tambov in 2018, after spells in Moldova, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

He would eventually go on to make 35 appearances for Sergei Pervushin’s side, bagging three goals in the process.

The 21-year-old will now open another chapter with Dynamo Kiev, subject to him passing his medicals on Friday.

He has reportedly agreed on a three-and-a-half-year deal with Kiev.

Olabiran was part of the country’s U-23 team that failed to successfully defend their AFCON U-23 title in Egypt, thus missing out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.