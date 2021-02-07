



Nigeria U23 defender Godfrey Bitok Stephen has saluted Belarusian club Isloch after he signed a three-year contract with Polish club Jagiellonia.

Left back Stephen said Isloch will always be in his heart.

“Isloch will always be in my heart. I can say that I will continue to follow the life and success of the club,” he promised.





In two seasons, Stephen, 20, made 59 appearances, scored eight goals and gave seven assists for ‘The Wolves’.

Last season, the Jos-born Bitok made the official Team of the Week in Belarus thrice.

In November 2019, he was called up by the Nigeria Olympic team and played three matches at the U23 AFCON in Egypt.