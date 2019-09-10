<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian U23 striker Taiwo Awoniyi has assured victory over Sudan ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old Liverpool-owned who currently on a season-long loan to Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05 spoke after the team’s training in Asaba, stated that the players know what is at stake and won’t disappoint millions of Nigerian football lovers following their slim 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Sudan.

Imama Amapakabo-led side have a poor away form having lost two matches against Libya and Sudan without scoring a goal despite the abundance of attack-minded players in the squad.

Awoniyi said: ”Once the first goal comes, I believe the team is going to do well in getting the second goal and at the same time if they score against us it doesn’t mean the game is over, we have to keep on playing as a team,”

”I believe the coach has already worked with the team for the past two to three days as the captain has said.

”Our goal is to play as a team and to fight for the colour which I believe by God’s grace we’ll come out victorious at the end of the day.”

The Dream Team VII lost 1-0 in Ombudsman last week but will look to redeem themselves when they host their Sudanese counterparts on Tuesday evening with the overall winner on aggregate advancing to next month’s AFCON U-23 tournament in Egypt.