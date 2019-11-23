<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria U23 skipper Azubuike Okechukwu reacted after Istanbul Basaksehir beat Galatasaray 1-0 in the Turkish Super Lig encounter at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium on Friday night.

The 22-year-old midfielder was part of Imama Amapakabo led side that failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo started the game in the week of the league against the Red and Yellow as the last season’s top two teams were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

Basaksehir captain Mahmut Tekdemir had to leave the pitch due to an injury in the 60th minute and was replaced by Fredrik Gulbrandsen before Norwegian forward net the winner in the 78th minute of the after the match after Okechukwu was substituted five minutes early.

However, the Nigeria international took to his social media to celebrate the victory over the Turkish Super Lig holders.

+3 points vs Galatasaray away from home, Top of Table. Great way to start the weekend. God is Great. #blickboy pic.twitter.com/ZhvCTqgf1J — Azubuike Okechukwu (@aazzuu14) November 22, 2019

Galatasaray’s 41-game home unbeaten streak also came to an end, while Istanbul Basaksehir climbed to first place with 22 points, extending their unbeaten streak to 10 games.