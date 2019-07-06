<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria U23 captain Okechukwu Azubuike has Emmanuel Adebayor and Robinho Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Basaksehir FK on a season-long loan from Pyramid FC.

The 22-year-old Katsina-born had returned to Egyptian Premier League side this summer after spending last season on loan with the Turkey Super Lig side, Caykur Rizespor.

Azubuike was on Besiktas rader but the Black Eagles are not willing to pay 1.2 million Euros for his services as against 1.6 million Euros the Pyramid FC club wanted.

The Former Bayelsa United midfielder has now officially sealed another loaned to Turkish side Istanbul Basekhir on a year deal and he is expected to team up with his new teammates for a pre-season tour.

Azubuike played 12 matches for Rizespor last season and netted 5 goals and he will feature in the UEFA Champions League in the new season after they finished behind double champions Galatasaray this last term.