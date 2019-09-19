Nigeria U23 team, first choice goalkeeper Abubakar Adamu, has downplayed the rivalry among the invited goalkeepers in the Eagles B camp, ahead of this weekend’s CHAN 2020 qualifier against Togo.
Abubakar was handed a call up by head coach Imama Amapakabo and will fight for a place with Super Eagles regulars Theophilus Afelokhai and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
The Wikki Tourist goalie, in a chat with newsmen, insists the rivalry is healthy and there’ll be support from the bench for whoever is selected.
“Anybody who gets called to keep the match, I wish all the best,” Adamu said.
“If it’s me, I wish myself all the best, if it’s Theophilus or Ezenwa we are the same and I wish them all the best also. They are my seniors.”
