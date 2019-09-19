<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria U23 team, first choice goalkeeper Abubakar Adamu, has downplayed the rivalry among the invited goalkeepers in the Eagles B camp, ahead of this weekend’s CHAN 2020 qualifier against Togo.

Abubakar was handed a call up by head coach Imama Amapakabo and will fight for a place with Super Eagles regulars Theophilus Afelokhai and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The Wikki Tourist goalie, in a chat with newsmen, insists the rivalry is healthy and there’ll be support from the bench for whoever is selected.

“Anybody who gets called to keep the match, I wish all the best,” Adamu said.

“If it’s me, I wish myself all the best, if it’s Theophilus or Ezenwa we are the same and I wish them all the best also. They are my seniors.”