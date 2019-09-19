Nigeria U23 team, first choice goalkeeper Abubakar Adamu, has downplayed the rivalry among the invited goalkeepers in the Eagles B camp, ahead of this weekend’s CHAN 2020 qualifier against Togo.

Nigeria U23 team, first choice goalkeeper Abubakar Adamu, has downplayed the rivalry among the invited goalkeepers in the Eagles B camp, ahead of this weekend’s CHAN 2020 qualifier against Togo.

Abubakar was handed a call up by head coach Imama Amapakabo and will fight for a place with Super Eagles regulars Theophilus Afelokhai and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The Wikki Tourist goalie, in a chat with newsmen, insists the rivalry is healthy and there’ll be support from the bench for whoever is selected.

“Anybody who gets called to keep the match, I wish all the best,” Adamu said.

“If it’s me, I wish myself all the best, if it’s Theophilus or Ezenwa we are the same and I wish them all the best also. They are my seniors.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories